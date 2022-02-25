Shuffle off to Buffalo for the latest in bale art

BALE ART BLUEY: Buffalo dairy farmer Peter Young is entering this bale art Bluey in the Foster and District show society competition.

You'll have to 'shuffle off to Buffalo' - in the words of the song from the movie 42nd Street - to see the latest in bale art.

As part of Saturday's 114th Foster and District Agricultural Show, farmers in the area have been painting silage and hay bales.

Buffalo dairy farmer Peter Young has made one bale sculpture of the mischievous cattle dog Bluey and another of Thomas the Tank Engine.

"It's more to give everyone a bit of a smile, something to be happy about," Mr Young said.

"They're at the bus stop on the Buffalo turnoff.

"The kids love Thomas and they love Bluey - I had James (from Thomas the Tank Engine last year, which was a painted up old slurry cart."

A previous winner of the competition, Mr Young said it took about 10 hours to complete the bale art, done between other jobs.

"You just have to have enough time to do it, that's all."

He said there had been a great deal of interest in the bale art.

THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE: Buffalo dairy farmer Peter Young says he's been on a winner with Thomas in previous competitions.

"It's amazing how many 'big' kids like Thomas - there are all these trucks going by, blasting their horns.

"As I was packing up, a little voice came out of the back of a car 'is that Bluey?

"It's little things like that that make it all worthwhile."

BALE UP: Another one of the entries in the Foster and District Show Society bale art competition.

Foster and District Agricultural Show secretary Den Gilheany said judging would close on Friday night, with the award made at the event on Saturday.

Voting takes place through the society's Facebook page, with the winner being the entry with the most 'likes'.

She said the community was excited to be putting on the show, although she admitted to being a bit nervous about ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols were in place.

"I think people are hanging out for an event - we have lots of things in place to try and keep things as COVID-safe as possible."

This year, there would be an exhibition of different breeds of sheep, wool samples and a shearing demonstration.

"Agriculture is a passion of ours and as such we are pleased to introduce the 'Leaders in Agriculture' seminar program to showday - a series of presentations from local producers offering insight into their farming or agricultural ventures," the society said.

There would also be the free Golden Brick Road challenge for kids, with 250 showbags up for grabs.

The show would also feature a dog high jump, sheep dog trial and woodchop, as well as craft, cooking and gardening talents of locals.