Kyneton cattle head north

Commission buyers put a floor in Kyneton's February store sale.

Agents yarded 750 head of stock.

Elders Kyneton livestock manager Dean Coxon said commission buyers were picking up cattle for northern orders.

But he said there was also strong local interest from vendors who had sold steers and were seeking to restock.

"We haven't got a lot of feed now," Mr Coxon said.



"But people are trying to buy and sell in the same market, so they don't get left behind as has happened in recent times.

"The O'Sullivan heifers were bought to go into a joining program, they were quite nice types."

Stock made rates equal to what they have been making recently



"I was very happy with the result.

"I was a bit worried, what with the country drying out and a lot of cattle on the market. that it was perhaps going to be a bit tougher sale."

He said several lines of cattle, from Langley Pastoral and the O'Sullivans, kept commission buyers happy.

"We had a few of those lots of 25-30 steers, if they buy three or four pens they can get 100 cattle."

Ballarat Meat Company, Hardwick, Highland Meats rounded out the gallery, while Pental Island, Ballarat, and Elders Yea also bought cattle.

Commission buyer Peter Tuohey, Colbinabbin, was buying for Coates Feedlot, Balranald, NSW.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Kyneton auctioneer John Robson said he believed the yarding was of very good quality.

"I thought the job was definitely strong," Mr Robson said.



'"There weren't a lot of cows and calves, but they were the highlight - they were of plainer quality, but sold exceptionally well."

He said there were several good lines of cattle, which led to higher prices.

"There was local support, a feedlotter and processors but predominantly a lot of these commission buyers got in."

He said they were buying for orders from Albury, Dubbo, Armidale and Coonamble, NSW.

MB & BM O'Sullivan sold 26 Levenvale and Adameluca-blood steers, 366kg, for $2360 or 644c/kg.

Their second pen of 17, av 328kg, sold for $2170 or 661c/kg.

Langley Past Company sold eight Weemalah-blood steers, 388kg, for $2390 or 616c/kg.

J & W Bourke sold nine Levanvale-blood steers, 484kg, for $2600 or 537c/kg.

Their seconds, a pen of seven, av 455kg, sold for $2480 or 545c/kg.

A Hauke sold 10 Angus steers, 459kg, for $2560 or 557c/kg.

Their seconds, another pen of 10, av 416kg, sold for $2320 or 557c/kg.

K Sweaney sold four Angus steers, 481kg, for $2420 or 623c/kg.

Langley Pastoral sold eight Angus steers, 388kg, for $2390 or 616c/kg.

R Hargreaves sold six Angus/Limousin-cross steers, 375kg, for $1940 or 417c/kg.

J & L Dempster sold four Angus/Shorthorn cross steers, 345kg, for $1960 or 568c/kg.

M Buttigieg sold five Angus steers, 415kg, for $2250 or 542c/kg.

N & C Crozier sold seven Angus steers, 375kg, for $2100 or 560c/kg.

Hart and Henderson sold four head of Angus steers, 427kg, for $2300 or 538c/kg.

R Powell sold 16 head of Angus steers, 356kg, for $2200 or 618c/kg.

P Newell sold 12 head of Banquet-blood steers, 355kg, for $2200 or 620c/kg.

D Strange sold three Angus steers, 511kg, for $2400 or 469c/kg.

O'Sullivan sold 18 Angus heifers, 328kg, for $2100 or 640c/kg.

They also sold 14 heifers, 289kg, for $2050 or 709c/kg.

Langley Pastoral sold 19 Angus heifers, 313kg, for $1950 or 623c/kg.

They also sold 13 heifers, 265kg, for $1810 or 683c/kg.

Maplewood Farms sold six Angus/Charolais-cross heifers, 415kg, for $2230 or 537c/kg.



M Adams sold 11 Angus heifers, 330kg, for $1920 or 581c/kg.

D Strange sold nine Angus heifers, 402kg, for $2000 or 497c/kg.

L Freeman sold 10 Angus cows with Angus calves-at-foot, depastured to a Glenarm bull, for $3025.

Rod Stin sold four Red Angus cows and calves for $3625.

C Wordon sold one Maine Anjou cow and calf for $3200.