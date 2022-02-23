Negotiations with CopRice over Cobden site 'progressing' says union

Planned industrial action by staff at Cobden's CopRice plant has been postponed.

United Workers Union spokesman Tom Czech said staff met with company representatives last week.

"Negotiations are progressing and as a result members have voted to delay industrial action," Mr Czech said.

"It's a positive step forward."

CopRice manufactures extruded and pelleted feeds for domestic and farm animals at Cobden, Tongala and Leeton.



Staff had planned to strike on Tuesday, but the action was postponed.

Mr Czech said the company was drafting an offer but he was unsure when it would be presented to staff.

Earlier this month staff walked off the job in a bid to retain a wage increase and to retain conditions.

They were among 330 food workers from CopRice, SunRice and Australian Grain Storage who stopped work across Victoria and New South Wales.

CopRice is the animal food division of Ricegrowers Ltd which trades as SunRice, one of the world's largest rice food companies and branded food exporters.

At the time CopRice long-term employee Steve Leversha said five months ago the workers' usual eight-hour shifts were increased to 12 hours in response to low staffing levels with "the guys doing a fair bit of overtime".

"We've got a great crew and we get out there and get the job done," he said. "There's never been any problem with that or at Cobden at all.



"If there's work to be done we do it."

He said negotiations were with management based at Leeton and there were no issues at Cobden site level.

