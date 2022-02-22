Murray Grey hit new stud high at Lindsay

* 30 bulls offered of 30 bulls sold to $24,000, av $12300



* 31 commercial heifers sold to $4,400, av $3660



* 14 stud heifers to $9500, av $5900



It was the best results in the 42 years of Lindsay Murray Greys on property production sales, where the entire offering sold to a stud record high of $24,000.



In the breakdown, all 30 bulls sold to a high of $24,000, with a draft average of $12,300, while the 31 commercial heifers peaked at $4400, av $3600, and 14 stud heifers topped at $9500, av $5900.



Stud principals Craig and Jacinta Grant said it was an exciting sale for the Pigeon Ponds-based stud with genetics being purchased from across Australia.



"That's our best every top price and best every average - we are very happy," Mr Grant said.



The lead lot of the catalogue, Lindsay Rebel R22 - a powerful son of stud super sire Lindsay Metallic M139, set the pace as one of three lots that sold for $16,000 to Kevin and Andrew Harvey, Inverlock Pastoral, Strathdownie.



The bull weighed 832 kilograms and recorded estimated breeding values (EBVs) of 1.3, rump and rib fat of -0.5 and -0.4, and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 3.



Rebel had intramuscular fat (IMF) of 0.2 and 37, 62 and 88 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weight.



Bidding hit $20,000 for the heaviest bull in the catalogue at 936kg, Lot 2, Lindsay Razzamataz R30, paid by commercial clients, Chris and Sarah Hines, Greenhills Murray Greys, Hawkesdale.



Razzamataz was another Metallic son who was a breed leader for growth and muscle, measuring EBVs of 38, 62and 87 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weight.



The Hines went on to set the sale high of $24,000, paid for one of the heaviest spring-drop bulls, Lot 14, Lindsay Radical R102 at 736kg.



The impressive The Glen Keystone P243 son, Radical was well balanced and high ranking at 30, 45 and 63 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weight, with EBVs of 1.8 for EMA, -0.1 and 0.2 for rib and rump fat respectively, and 0.9 for IMF.



The second-highest price was $22,000, paid for Lot 9, Lindsay Renegade R140, at 728kg he was the first of the spring drop bulls and praised as "one of the best in the offering".



The young Bottlesford Mocha son was bought by Ondiong Murray Grey Dorrigo Plateau, NSW, and boasted moderate birth weight but high growth data at 29, 56 and 85 for 200-, 400- and 600-day weight, with an EMA of 3.8 and IMF of 0.4.



In the female offering, the joined commercial heifers top price of $4400 each was paid by Brad and Jo Knauerhase, Bordertown, SA, and the 14 stud heifers hit $9000, for Lindsay Lucy Q147 - pregnancy tested in calf to Woodbourn Quaker Q98 who was purchased in 2021 for $22000 - purchased by Avonleigh Flowers, Shepparton.



"The stud heifers sold very well and have gone across the country," Mr Grant said.



"We are very happy with the results that were realistic prices."