Weeran Angus bulls to stud record of $32,000

*90 of 95 bulls sold to $32,000, av $9137

SELLING a record number of bulls to a stud record price made for a successful sale for Weeran Angus principals Alec and Jo Moore, Byaduk.

The sale saw 90 of 95 bulls sell to a top of $32,000 and achieve an average of $9137.

Mr Moore was "really happy" with the result and the conduct of the sale through a new sale venue using video screens to highlight each lot.

He said the bulls had lined up particularly well and the top price was a "mind-boggling" figure.

"Overall the sale was a little softer than I expected but people in general when they get their cattle home will say 'gee, they were good value'," he said.

"The top-priced bull had a strong phenotype, was structurally sound and incredibly quiet.

"He has an awesome growth curve and he will get a lot of progeny that will weigh like lead and be ready at a young age and in a moderate package."

Mr Moore said store sales had shown weaner cattle this year were "incredibly valuable".

He said the two top-priced bulls were by Sydgen Enhance and were "very special bulls".

He said Enhance brought a really good type, structure and quietness.

"He also brings a trait that is essential to concentrate on - feed efficiency," he said.



"He is the top 1 per cent for feed efficiency."

He said the operation had been increased significantly with the purchase of an additional 400 hectares allowing for cow numbers to increase from 650 head to about 950 registered performance cattle.

"If you're not growing then you're going backwards," he said.



"It's a competitive industry and you've got to keep pushing the boundaries.

"In this job if you want to go anywhere you need to be going a thousand miles an hour with your hair on fire - no half measures."

Mr Moore said the stud would have 60 to 70 bulls for its spring sale.

"Our best bulls are put up in the sale so we will go through the next run and if they meet a strict criteria they will go in the sale," he said.

The $32,000 bull was Lot 3, Weeran Rolls Royce by Enhance and out of Witherswood Jedda M54, and was bought by David and Marg Pevitt, Warrong Park, Warrong.

Mr Pevit said the January 2020-drop bull was "the best in the catalogue".

He said they had been buying at Weeran for five years and thought the bull had a good temperament and "plenty of meat".

The bull weighed 932 kilograms and was graded a seven on the genomic type summary (GTS).

The bull matched a +4.8kg birth weight with a +152kg 600-day weight.

Two bulls sold for $22,000 with the first to make that mark being Lot 4, Weeran Russell Crowe, by Enhance, bought by Carcoola Pastoral, Lucindale, SA.

The bull had figures of +65kg for 200-day weight, +117kg for 400-day and +157kg for 600-day weight.

The second bull to make $22,000 was Lot 12, Weeran Rack and Pinion, bought by Tooma Station.

Nareen Station paid $21,000 for Lot 69, an August 2020-drop bull by Enhance and graded seven on GTS.

The same buyer paid $18,000 for Weeran Rosco, a bull by Blue Bagger, who had a +12.1 square centimetre eye muscle area (EMA).

The bull was by Lawsons Blue Bagger and out of Anvil Wilcoola L32.

P&L Lewis paid $18,000 for Lot 2, an 896kg bull by Enhance, Weeran Rudyard Kipling, with figures of +125kg for 400-day weight and +164kg for 600-day weight.

The same buyer paid $10,000 for Lot 22.

HR & KJ Cameron paid $18,000 for Lot 16, Weeran Raddle, sired by Lawsons Blue Bagger with an intramuscular fat of 3.6.

The same buyer paid $10,000 for another Blue Bagger son, Weeran Ritchie, Lot 93 of the sale.

Lot 1 was purchased by DH & LJ Cameron for $16,000, and was sired by Baldridge Compass and out of Witherswood Wilcoola L0186.

Purchasing on behalf of multiple clients was Dick Whale, who bought 11 bulls including Lot 23, Weeran Radley, for $14,000 on behalf of account Hassing.

The bull was GTS grade seven with a +11.5 EMA and sired by Baldridge Beast Mode and out of Witherswood Jedda L202.



Roo Park Pastoral bought two bulls including Lot 10 at $14,000 and Lot 26 at $10,000.

