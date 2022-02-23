Camping poses liability risks

Liability: Tallandoon beef producer Rick Otto, Burradoo, has a Mitta River grazing licence. Photo by Karyn Findlay.

The state government has been accused of rushing the opening of new riverside camping sites as a "political stunt" while ignoring the liability and camping safety fears of licence holders.

Several farmers on the Goulburn, Broken, Ovens, Mitta Mitta, Campaspe, Loddon and Murray Rivers, received letters from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning last month to inspect licensed water frontage for camping suitability.

However, many farmers, like Doris and Bob Wild, Mitta Mitta, who manage a Mitta River grazing licence, said DELWP attended their property without notice.

"We're angry they entered our property without our knowledge, posing a biosecurity, health and safety risk," Mrs Wild said.

"Without us being there, they don't know what sort of business we are running, or whether camping would be a problem."



She said the Tallangatta Valley was not adequately resourced by police, Victorian Fisheries Authority or Country Fire Authority to manage camper behaviour.

"We're leasing land with no say whatsoever," she said.



In November 2020, the state government amended the Land Act 1958 to allow camping on more than 8000 Crown land water frontages that are licensed to adjoining landholders, equating to almost 26,000 kilometres of water frontage.

The changes are now being implemented with 27 pilot sites across Victoria, with a letter from DEWLP informing some farmers of public access from this week.

Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano said the move disregarded the rights of farmers and would adversely impact the environment, animals and landholders.

"It is entirely unacceptable these questions remain about how this will be booked, managed and policed," Ms Germano said.

"Where genuine risks exist, to both the farmer and the camper, will the arrogant government only learn it's the lesson when things go catastrophically wrong?

"We have called for a registration/permit system for campers and clarity around who bears public liability in the event someone is hurt."

It is understood inspections attended by VFF and the licensees have not been included in the 27 pilot sites.

"There has been an element of surprise for a number of producers included in the pilot," she said.

"If something goes horrifically wrong, a farmer will be caught with the liability that they were unaware of.



"Longer term, my concern is how much respect is being eroded with farmers' property rights.



"We haven't ruled out legal action on behalf of the farmers impacted."

Tallandoon beef producer Rick Otto, Burradoo, has a Mitta River grazing licence, and feared it was a "political stunt" that lacked understanding on what it meant for landholders.

"The government said it would consider everyone's concerns, including the licence holder, Aboriginal cultural assessments, farmers and environmentalists, but it sounds like they're only worried about votes - it is absolutely wrong," Mr Otto said.

"You can't have it both ways - charge people to have a licence and then say it is open to the public to camp and expect farmers to keep it clean and manage the land.

"The biggest worries are the insurance, rubbish, faeces, but more importantly, the health and wellbeing of my cattle and the campers."

Mr Otto received a letter on January 5 requesting an inspection of his licenced land, which he "heard through the grapevine" was conducted on January 20.

"It is a small area and if cattle are spooked by people, like kids riding bikes, they'll go into the river," he said.



"Who is responsible if someone gets hurt?

"Some insurers won't cover you if camping goes ahead.

"We are supposed to report dangers to DEWLP.



"If a red gum drops branches frequently, will DEWLP have the resources to make it safe, or pick up litter and debris?

"It is all being left to the farmer - no one else would come and manage it."

Mr Otto has sought legal advice.

A state government spokesperson said DEWLP had notified some licencees of its intention to set aside Crown land riverfront areas for camping, however, sites were not open to camping immediately.

"People can already access licensed Crown river frontages for recreation and many of the regulations for camping are similar to those currently in place for these activities," the spokesperson said.