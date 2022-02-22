There is strain in the wool pipeline due to shipping delays

Logistical difficulties have started to take centre stage in the wool market in recent weeks as exporters and local processors juggle delayed payments with seasonal increases in offerings at auction.

While exporter customers are paying on time as their orders ship, the issue is how long it is taking the actual vessel to depart.



Most vessels now incur delays from a minimum seven or eight days - and up to three weeks - from the original estimated time of departure (ETD).

Most payments for the bulk buyer of Australian wool, China, are transacted through a letter of credit between the exporter and client.



The payment is not executed until the bill of lading is issued by the shipping company, flagging that the goods are on board and sailed.

Pre-COVID, it was possible to sell, buy, ship and receive payment from overseas within 21 days.



This has now blown out to 45-plus days for China-bound contracts.

Exporters pay brokers within five to 10 days of auction purchase and they then fund the gap until the client pays on shipment.



In the case of European business, exporters can wait up to 150 days for payment.

With this gap now more than doubling from 21 to 45 days, cashflows are straining as a result.



Most exporters work on a certain volume traded every week and, with the current situation, this is becoming more and more difficult.



Doing the same amount of trade, but waiting twice as long for payment doesn't work indefinitely.

Given the time of the season and that auction volumes are expected to peak during the next eight weeks, it is obvious to assume the market may be affected in a negative way.



The affect may not be obviously dramatic, but an example of where the market could improve based on fundamentals could actually see it falter instead.

There is no silver bullet answer for the world's current logistics headaches apparently - only time for the system to unclog and correct itself.



How long this will take, who really knows.

I hope that it will be sooner rather than later for the wool market.



Europe and India remain very active and lately China seems to be getting a bit more clear air economically.

These three markets competing against each other could see plain sailing for the wool market in the medium term.