Ennerdale Hereford bulls hit new heights

*31 of 37 bulls sold to $26,000, av $10,481

BUYERS from across southern Australia supported the 52nd Ennerdale Hereford on-property bull sale, where the 31 bulls hit a top price of $26,000.

Five bulls trumped previous top price sale records, which Stud principal Kate Luckock attributed to new and returning clients to the Dundonell-based stud.

New purchaser, Guilford Poll Hereford Stud, Ouse, Tasmania, paid the top price for Lot 1, Ennerdale Calypso - a son of Allendale Chisel L3 (ET) (PP) out of Ennerdale Daisy PH 33.

The 19 month-old was homozygous polled whose estimated breeding values (EBVs) recorded 0.8 for calving ease, 3.5 for scrotal size, 44 for 200-day weight, 77 for 400-day weight, 108 for 600-day weight 4.5 for eye muscle area (EMA) and 0.4 intramuscular fat (IMF).

The equal second-highest price of $19,000, was paid for Ennerdale Copyright by Birdrock Farms, Geelong - another Chisel L3 son, out of Ennerdale Chloe PH.

The 19 month-olds EBV's measured 2.3 for calving ease, 4.3 for birth weight, 33 for 200-day growth, 80 for 600-day growth, 4.1 EMA and 0.1 IMF.

"There were certainly many repeat clients as well as new clients at the sale," Ms Luckock said.

"We were very pleased with the result and it was a thrill to sell a bull to Guilford.

"This year's draft was the best line-up of bulls we have offered."

Sons of Ennerdale Foundation (AI) (PP) sold to strong demand, with the five sons hitting a high of $19,000, av $11,000.

The top priced Foundation son, Lot 21 Ennerdale Fernando, out of Ennerdale Daisy PH 60 (P),was sold to repeat buyer David Iliff, Birregurra.

Long-term clients of 60 years, Cliffney Park Farms, Ellerslie, paid to $11,000 for three bulls, while Brenton Twyford, Apollo Bay, purchased two bulls to $16,000.

Lot 2, Ennerdale Telegram (AI) (PP) was sold to the Nott family, Mudgee for $17,000, while Lot 3, Ennerdale Tequila (AI) (PP) sold, a Koanui Techno 6179 son, sold to J R Gill for $16,000. New buyer Richard Morrow, Bambra purchased the 16 month old Ennerdale Composer (AI) (PP) for $14000.

Bulls travelled as far as Mudgee and Moulamein in NSW, to Tasmania, South Australian border and across Victoria, with the majority of the offering purchased by local Colac breeders.

"The bulk of the sale sold exceptionally well, reflecting the quality of the bulls on offer," Nutrien livestock agent Greg Bright said.

The sale was conducted by Charles Stewart & Co Colac and Nutrien Livestock Casterton with Peter Godbolt and Nick Farley of Nutrien Livestock auctioneering.