Government expands water rebate scheme

SCHEME EXTENDED: Water minister Keith Pitt has announced the extension of a rebate scheme to modernise farm water infrastructure, improve productivity and prepare for future drought.

The federal and Victorian governments have extended the $100 million On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme.

More Victorian farmers can now access rebates under the scheme, following changes to its eligibility criteria.

Water minister Keith Pitt said the scheme has been extended to north-west Victoria, with farmers in the Millewa now able to apply for a rebate to modernise farm water infrastructure, improve productivity and prepare for future drought.

"I welcome the expansion of the scheme to the Millewa region, as well as changes to eligibility that have made the scheme accessible to more drought-affected farmers in east Gippsland and Wellington," Mr Pitt said.

"Extending the scheme to Millewa farmers provides much-needed support to help respond to low rainfall and recent variable harvests."

Farmers in east Gippsland and Wellington shires, who received a rebate under the initial scheme, can now also apply for another one under round two to a maximum of $25,000 rebate.

Agriculture minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the extension of the scheme would provide further support to the hardest hit farmers in drought-affected areas.

"Now is the time to invest in efficient and modern on-farm water infrastructure. We want to support Victorian farmers to upgrade their farms so they can be more resilient and adapt to a changing climate," Ms Thomas said.

"Not only will this allow farmers to be more productive but it will boost local economies and support our regional communities to continue to thrive".

Applications close on 6 May 2022 or when funds are fully exhausted.

More information about the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme is available at the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment's website.

For more information on how to access the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate in Victoria, contact Rural Finance to discuss the changed eligibility requirements on 1800 260 425 or visit ruralfinance.com.au.