Records broken at Boonaroo Angus

PRICES topped at $34,000 twice, smashing previous records, at Boonaroo Angus stud's annual bull sale.
Boonaroo stud principals Shane and Jodie Foster's entire offering of 124 bulls averaged $17,161 - a rise of nearly $7000 on last year's sale average.
At the first fall of the hammer, Boonaroo Charlie R60 sold for $24,000 to Miller Whan and John, Mount Gambier, SA, for WE & D Humphries.
The bull is a son of Lawsons Charlie N131, and ranked in the top 1 per cent of the breed for growth and moderate birth weight.
PJ and JM Coote purchased one of the two top-priced bulls of the day, Lot 6 Boonaroo Katapault R14.
"Everything was right, he's an all-rounder bull," TDC livestock agent Sam Hill said.
"We picked one, we were buying one - the best bull in the sale in our opinion."
South Australia's Princess Royal Station paid the equal top price for Lot 104, Boonaroo Nebraska R347, as part of a draft of eight bulls which averaged $23,000.
R347 attracted fierce competition for his outstanding calving ease, growth and excellent structure.
Mrs Foster was amazed at the level of support.
"When we first started out we really wanted a quiet herd of Angus cattle with really good structure that could calve easily but then have explosive growth - we've followed that right through," she said.
"We're finetuning it now with something that has a lot of doing ability, a little bit of fat cover, and plenty of muscle."
Other volume buyers were Nathan Faroe, Carapook Pastoral, Casterton, purchasing five bulls to $21,000, av $17,600, as well as Chris and Lyn Iredell with five bulls to $15,000, av $13,400.
Greenwald Pastoral Co purchased five bulls to $20,000, av $16,200, while Kevin (KJ) Upton, Glencairn, had five bulls to $14,000, av $11,400.
Hamish and Leonie McNicol, Meteranvale, bought four bulls to $23,000, av $19,750.