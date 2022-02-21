Mortlake eases slightly on December sale

MORTLAKE SELLERS: Harry and Brett Roberts from Glenfyne sold a few pens of Angus heifers to a top of 660 cents a kilogram.

Prices softened slightly at the first Mortlake store cattle sale of the year, according to WVLX Agent's Association president, Matt Sculley.

Agents yarded 6202 head of cattle.

"The sale was considered cheaper, overall, compared to December, but agents and vendors were still happy with the result," Mr Sculley said.

Grown steers sold 20-30 cents a kilogram cheaper than December, with a top of 596c/kg or $3312.96.

The balance made between 490-555c/kg.

Grown heifers sold to a top of 574c/kg or $2809.23, averaging out at 480-540c/kg.

Steer and heifer weaners were cheaper, given a mixed yarding of weight and types.

Weaner steers sold to a top of 780c/kg or $2530, averaging out at 618c/kg.

Weaner heifers sold to similar competition topping out at 742c/kg or $2281.95, the average being 602c/kg.

Elders Mortlake auctioneer Bruce Redpath said the heavy cattle were dearer.

'There was tremendous competition from the north, from feedlotters, and from south Gippsland for Hereford-type bullocks," Mr Redpath said.

"Heavy weaners were very firm, and lighter weaner steer calves were dearer."

"A lot of the heifers are going back into the paddock, there was a little bit of local competition for steers to go out, but most of the cattle went into NSW."

Buyers were purchasing cattle for Bathurst, Walcha and Charlton feedlots.

LMB Livestock and Land director Bernie Grant said he felt the grown steers wer 10-20c/kg better.

'When it got down to fewer numbers in the pen, those grown steer prices levelled out to last month," Mr Grant said.

"The weaner steers started off very strong and firm on last months sale, as they got into the smaller numbers of cattle, they were cheaper."

He said the bigger pens were 'very firm' on last month.

"All the major buyers were there and wanting to buy lines of cattle - when you got off the lines of cattle, that's when the job eased a bit.

"When they got onto the lines of heifers, it went up again."

He said grown heifers were 'just a bit off the pace'.

"Weaner heifers were fine, we had Coates from Balranald, NSW, there buying."

The best-presented pen of steers went to the Farrugia family which went under the hammer for 598c/kg returning $2252.69/head.

The best-presented pen of heifers was awarded to Devondale Family Trust which sold 18 Angus for 554c/kg or $2360.66.

Three vendors generously donated cattle with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Michelle Pillar campaign.

A Speckle Park heifer and calf unit, donated by Peter and Christine Morris went under the hammer for a whopping $9600 and was purchased by Elders Camperdown.

Longview Agriculture donated a Simmental-cross heifer, which was purchased by Charles Stewart Colac for $3000 and Romsdale Park Donated an Angus cow and calf unit, sold to HF Richardson for $4800.

There were 145 pregancy-tested-in-calf females on offer with the Gubbins family, which topped the topping the portion at $3900 for second calvers.

There were 455 Friesian and cross-bred steers, which mostly sold for between 350-450c/kg, topping at 500c/kg.

Hillview Angus sold four Angus cows with four Banquet-blood calves at foot for $4050.

Rob Aldridge sold six Angus cows, with Charolais CAF, for $3250.

LJ & JM Rogerson sold seven Angus heifers, with CAF, for $3350.

Hazelwood Farm sold 10 Murdeduke and Basin-blood PTIC heifers, 568kg, for $3750 or 660c/kg.

Prestonholme sold 47 Angus grown steers, 539kg, for $2986 or 554c/kg.

Prestonholme's 64 steers, 496kg, sold for $2976 or 600c/kg.

Lowana Holdings sold 16 Barwidgee-blood steers, 514kg, for $3001 or 584c/kg.

I & D Rentsch sold 17 Dollar, Pathfinder and Te Mania-blood steers, 475kg, for $2479 or 522c/kg.

Langcurragh sold 25 Banquet-blood steers, 498kg, for $2997 or 602c/kg.

The Grant Family Trust sold 21 Francs-blood Angus and Black Baldy steers, 367kg, for $2341 or 638c/kg.

K & J Wyatt, Mt Kincaid, sold 52 Pathfinder and Banquet-blood steers, 372kg, for $2477 or 666c/kg.

Bellerson sold 12 Waterlillie-blood steers, 290kg, for $2099 or 724c/kg.

Jullundur Farms sold 36 Stoney Point-blood steers, 310kg, for $2287 or 738c/kg.

Nindethana Pastoral sold six Wolbul and Minchinton-blood steers, 262kg, for $1847 or 705c/kg.

Kininmonth Agriculture sold seven Angus steers, 232kg, for $1856 or 800c/kg.

Bookaroo Angus sold 21 Lawson-blood steers, 291kg, for $2182 or 750c/kg.

Barwidgee Pastoral sold 24 Barwidgee-blood heifers, 439kg, for $2449 or 558c/kg,

Furneaux Pastoral sold 21 Lawson, Pathfinder and Stoney Point-blood heifers, 413kg, for $2428 or 588c/kg.

South Boorook sold 26 South Boorook-blood heifers, 373kg, for $2051 or 550c/kg.

Mildfern sold 15 Angus heifers, 352kg, for $2083 or 592c/kg.

DJ Mahoney sold 23 Chiltern-blood heifers, 310kg, for $2077 or 670c/kg.

BF, GP and J Hand sold 25 Hereford heifers, 245kg, for $1715 or 700c/kg,

