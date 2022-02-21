Goulburn review seeks pumper input

Goulburn-Murray Water and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning will inspect private pumping infrastructure below the Goulburn River weir, as part of its Goulburn to Murray River Trade Review.

G-MW officers and consultants, Jacobs and RMCG, will inspect potentially impacted private pumping infrastructure between late February and mid-March 2022.

GMW Strategy & Services Planning general manager Daniel Irwin stressed the importance of the work in helping inform future government decisions on the trade review.



"We are in the process of contacting all of our diversion customers below the Goulburn Weir to confirm who may be impacted by the proposed pulse flows and our plans to verify this on-site," Mr Irwin said.

"While our team has relied on previous surveys and the knowledge of diversion inspectors, customers are encouraged to join us on our visual inspection and will be contacted prior to our team's arrival on site.

"Tapping into diversion customer knowledge about how private pumping infrastructure moves in response to flows will be an important input to the study."

He said the study would help both groups better understand how the lower Goulburn River could be better protected from sustained high flows, in peak irrigation times.

In March 2021, the Victorian Government released the Goulburn to Murray Trade Review Regulatory Impact Statement.



The RIS outlined proposed changes to the rules governing the trade and delivery of water from the Goulburn to the Murray River.

These changes aim to avoid further environmental damage from sustained high flows during summer and autumn, when the flows on the lower Goulburn River would naturally be much more variable.

The interim operating rules for the lower Goulburn River are more in line with the natural variability of flows over summer and autumn, providing for longer periods of low flows, lower than had been seen in recent years, between short pulses up to 3,000 megalitres a day.

The RIS recommended investigating the costs and benefits of moving privately owned pumps in the lower Goulburn River channel to determine whether there was an opportunity for more flexibility in the use of pulses above 3000 ML/day.

GMW, on behalf of DELWP, have started this work, which includes confirming existing pumps and other infrastructure within the Goulburn River channel that may be impacted under a flow up to 6000 megalitres a day.

