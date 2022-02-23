A view from readers and their paddocks

MORE GALLERIES
Autumn colours are beginning to appear across Victoria with only a few final days left of summer.
Gippsland contributor Adrienne Bicknell said this time of year was one of her favourite seasons to take photos of new-born livestock.
READ MORE:
- Market 'normality' as Victoria's processors return to the markets
- Commission buyers target Ballarat steers
Ms Bicknell, who runs Gippy Cow Diary on Instagram, recently watched and photographed the birth of a Wagyu calf during a visit to Moondarra Wines & Wagyu Beef.
"It's the first time I've gotten to see a cow calve and the first time I've gotten to meet and hang out with Wagyu," she said.
"What a fascinating little breed."
Meanwhile, western district photographer and regular Webpics contributor, Tracey Kruger, captured a carousel of birds as a rainbow appeared at her Croxton East property.
"Corellas at one end of the rainbow, galash at the other," she said.
Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.