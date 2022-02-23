A view from readers and their paddocks

A view from readers and their paddocks

A look at some of the photos of the land from our readers.

Autumn colours are beginning to appear across Victoria with only a few final days left of summer.

Gippsland contributor Adrienne Bicknell said this time of year was one of her favourite seasons to take photos of new-born livestock.

Ms Bicknell, who runs Gippy Cow Diary on Instagram, recently watched and photographed the birth of a Wagyu calf during a visit to Moondarra Wines & Wagyu Beef.

"It's the first time I've gotten to see a cow calve and the first time I've gotten to meet and hang out with Wagyu," she said.

"What a fascinating little breed."

Meanwhile, western district photographer and regular Webpics contributor, Tracey Kruger, captured a carousel of birds as a rainbow appeared at her Croxton East property.

"Corellas at one end of the rainbow, galash at the other," she said.

Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?

Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.

