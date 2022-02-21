Bairnsdale heavy steers pass $3000 in 'softer' fortnightly market

Heavy cattle sold to firm rates at Bairnsdale on Friday as agents reported a dip in quality compared to recent feature weaner and yearling sales.

The East Gippsland fortnightly store market included 1240 cattle where feedlotters and South Gippsland restockers were among the volume buyers.

Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said there were some "very handy" grown cattle, but generally across the sale cattle sold to "softer rates".

"The quality dropped off fairly quickly but the older cattle sold to firm rates," he said.

"Your better end of the cattle were fully firm, but the secondary cattle were a bit cheaper."



Mr Jones said the sale featured very few pens of weaner cattle, as many producers opted to retain their younger cattle ahead of the autumn calf sales.

"The strength of those older cattle were buyers from South Gippsland and the feedlotters," he said.



Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the sale lacked the quality of preview markets.

"There were some nicely bred cattle there but not with the class compared to the last sale we had," he said.



"The heavy cattle were very good and quality-wise sold accordingly."



Warren Farms, Denison, sold 12 Angus steers, two years, 587kg, for $3010 or 512 cents a kilogram, 10 Angus steers, 556kg, for $2850 or 512c/kg and eight Angus steers, 511kg, for $2560 or 500c/kg.

T Robinson, Eagle Point, sold 14 Charolais steers, two years, 569kg, for $2810 or 493c/kg.

Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 19 Angus steers, 18 months, 452kg, for $2360 or 522c/kg and 15 Angus steers, 418kg, for $2150 or 514c/kg.

Mr Obst said secondary cattle sold to cheaper rates, but a few pens of younger cattle were met with solid demand.

"The feedlotters were active on the heavier and Euro cattle and West and South Gippsland grass fatteners were more active on the smaller and British types," he said.

"I thought our heavy cattle, which we had about seven or eight pens of, were met with solid demand from all parts of the buying gallery.

"The other highlight was the smaller end of the well-bred calves met with some extreme competition."

C & V McDonald, Orbost, sold six Limousin-cross steers, 10 months, 376kg, for $2070 or 550c/kg and eight heifers, 352kg, for $1945 or 552c/kg.

AW & GC Camilleri, Nowa Nowa, sold 14 Angus steers, 12 months, 357kg, for $2110 or 591c/kg and 14 Angus steers, 282kg, for $1850 or 656c/kg.

Warren Farms, Denison, sold 14 Friesian steers, 22 months, 495kg, for $1930, 11 Friesian steers, 460kg, for $1730 and 14 Angus heifers, 12 months, 371kg, for $1960 or 528c/kg.