Commission buyers target Ballarat steers

Commission buyers dominated the annual Ballarat grown steer and weaner sale.

Agents yarded 5500 head of cattle.

HF Richardson auctioneer Bernie Nevins said Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, Campbell Ross, Chadstone and Andrew Lowe, Wagga, NSW were strongly supported by Mort and Co, Queensland, J&F and the Rangers Valley feedlot.

"There was a great field of buyers for an excellent yarding of cattle," Mr Nevins said.

"There was weight from pen 100 right through to the steer weaners."

There was some local support and Nutrien Gippsland bought a small number of pens for clients.

"The quality was a credit to the vendors," Mr Nevins said.

Heavy steers, between 550-600kgs, sold for between 500-520c/kg.

"There was an outstanding run of heavy weaners and we are talking mid- 400kgs, were 580-600c/kg.

"The lighter weaners sold for the high 600c/kg to low 700c/kg."

Lighter cattle made up to 700-800c/kg.

TB White auctioneer Tom Madden said it was an "exceptional line-up" of grown, and weaner steers.

"A lot of calves are bred and prepared specifically for this sale - every single one of the calves, presented today, was extremely well bred and well done."

Mr Madden said 5500 head in one spot was bound to bring many buyers to pick up well-bred, good runs of cattle.

"If locals wanted cattle, they wanted to pay for them - we saw prices from 600-800c/kg."

Prices were at, and exceeding, expectations.

Elders Ballarat livestock manager Nick Gray, said three major commission buyers and feedlot operators picked up most of the cattle.

"One operator was particular in the breeding, he was opting to leave coloured and Baldy's out of the pen, to make sure he got the Black cattle."

He said the sale was very much where agents expected it to be.

Most of the weaners weighed between 340-380kgs -"that would sum up two-thirds of them."

He said that was down to the excellent spring, after a cold winter.

Wirraway sold 15 Avenal-blood steers, 608kg, for $3010 or 495c/kg.

SJ Mullane sold 11 Weatherly-blood steers, 635kg, for $3190 or 502c/kg.

Winter Valley sold 16 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 567kg, for $2870 or 506c/kg.

Glenthompson sold 30 Paringa and Myanga-blood steers, 525kg, for $2990 or 569c/kg.

FA & KJ Eldridge sold 14 steers, 554kg, for $2850 or 514c/kg.

K Shanley sold 18 Murdeduke-blood steers, 535kg, for $2850 or 532c/kg.

Bellbrae sold 18 Murdeduke and Woonallee-blood steers, 508kg, for $2890 or 568c/kg.

Nutfield sold nine steers, 602kg, for $2900 or 481c/kg.

Inverell Farm Company sold 26 Allendale and Days-blood steers, 540kg, for $2790 or 516c/kg.

A second pen of 29, av 501kg, sold for $2680 or 534c/kg.

J&J Blackmore sold a pen of 30 Seriston-blood steers, 527kg, for $2800 or 531c/kg.

R Higgins sold 10 Weeran-blood steers, 632kg, for $3240 or 512c/kg.

AJ Vallance sold 21 Dollar-blood steers, 456kg, for $2750 or 603c/kg.

Ashgrove sold 52 Franc and Barwidgee-blood steers, 460kg, for $2750 or 597c/kg.

They also sold 34, av 431kg, for $2620 or 607c/kg.

Sam Debrincat sold 18 Tiarna-blood steers, 477kg, for $2820 or 591c/kg.

DJ & AL Briody sold 11 Franc-blood steers, 441kg, for $2600 or 589c/kg.

KP Maher and sons sold 21 Franc-blood steers, 463kg, for $2770 or 598c/kg.

Lake Goldsmith sold 24 Raff and Murdeduke-blood steers, 473kg, for $2910 or 615c/kg.

They sold 19 head, 414kg, for $2550 also for 615c/kg.

Parklands Investment sold 20 Murdeduke-blood steers, 427kg, for $2630 or 615c/kg.

Mt Freebairn sold 10 steers, 410kg, for $2430 or 592c/kg.

IR & RL Shaw sold a pen of 18 Franc-blood steers, 454kg, for $2700 or 594c/kg.

D Gleeson sold 20 Stoney Point-blood steers, 429kg, for $2550 or 594c/kg.

E & A Stephens sold 26 steers ,408kg, for $2500 or 612c/kg.

Jarlura sold 23 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 392kg, for $2440 or 622c/kg.

GA Crick sold 24 Barwidgee-blood steers, 368kg, for $2380 or 646c/kg.

Fraser Partners, Bo Peep, sold 22 Pathfinder and Murdeduke-blood steers, 402kg, for $2460 or 612c/kg.

They also sold 43 steers, 352kg, for $2340 or 664c/kg and a pen of 35, av 317kg, for $2150 or 678c/kg.

Wolgan sold 37 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 384kg, for $2360 or 614c/kg.

Grigg Farms sold 19 Franc-blood steers, 365kg, for $2350 or 643c/kg.

MJ Loader sold 10 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 356kg, for $2290 or 643c/kg.

DR & LD Brain sold 11 Airlie-blood steers, 344kg, for $2060 or 598c/kg.

Guthrie sold 23 Angus/Simmental-cross steers, av 370kg, for $2200 or 594c/kg.

Sovcit Pty Ltd sold 14 Angus steers, 285kg, for $2270 or 769c/kg.

Pental Island Producers sold 23 steers, 286kg, for $2100 or 734c/kg.

DE & JG Kennedy sold 15 Murray Grey steers, 290kg, for $1640 or 565c/kg.

Real Food Farming sold 14 Coolana-blood steers, 270kg, for $1940 or 718c/kg.

Their pen of 17, av 232kg, sold for $1820 or 784c/kg.

JP Mangan sold 30 beef Shorthorn steers, 307kg, for $2060 or 671c/kg.

IG & SA Menzie sold 11, Wolbull-blood steers, 383kg, for $2240 or 584c/kg.

KP Calvert sold 13 Wolbul and Heatherington Park-blood steers, 314kg, for $2040 or 649c/kg.