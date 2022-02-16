Analyst urges 'conciliatory' approach with China after abattoir ban

FORECAST: Global AgriTrends Australian managing director Simon Quilty at the Gippsland Red Meat Conference.

Red meat processing dramatically dipped in the first five weeks of 2022 as a prominent international agricultural analyst this week forecast a correction in cattle prices, while indicating lamb values could rise by 12 per cent within two years.

Global AgriTrends Australian managing director Simon Quilty told the inaugural Gippsland Red Meat Conference at Bairnsdale on Tuesday the softening beef price trends would be a direct result of labour limitations in processing facilities across the country.

However, strong growth among Northern American markets is likely to underpin a buoyant price rise in the lamb sector, he said, which could lead to a 12 per cent price rise by 2023.

Mr Quilty also used the forum to urge the federal government to open "conciliatory" discussions with China about its decision to suspend 10 Australian processors from exporting meat into the country as recently as January.

About 250 people attended the East Gippsland event, organised by the Gippsland Agricultural Group, which included more than a dozen guest speakers focusing on many aspects of the sector.

Data by Global AgriTrends presented during the conference showed Australian cattle yardings in the first five weeks of 2022 rose by 2pc compared to the same time last year, however, in the same timeframe, beef processing fell by a staggering 25pc.

Meanwhile, saleyards in the first five weeks of 2022 reported a 30pc drop in lamb numbers compared to 12 months ago, while processing was also down by 14pc.

Mr Quilty said based on his forecasts, the National Heavy Lamb Indicator was set to rise by 12pc by the end of 2023, while the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator would experience a softening trend by 18pc next year.

"My forecast shows lamb strengthening from an average of last year of 960 cents a kilogram for heavy lambs to an expected average of 1035c/kg this year," he said.

"We expect that price to peak at around 1070c/kg between now and 2023 and over two years that puts in a 12pc price rise on heavy lambs in Australia.

"The reason is because of the ongoing demand for high-end products, which includes both grainfed beef and lamb so it gives producers confidence about their strategy going forward in terms of when to sell and rebuilding the flock."

Mr Quilty told the conference the anticipated price rise was a combination of two major markets - North America which had a thirst for premium, higher-grade cuts, and China which had traditionally sourced lower-grade red meat.

"You have the high-end products such as racks, legs and shank going into North America and we saw exports on those items jump by 160pc in 2021," he said.

"At the lower end of the market, China continues to be an important buyer of lamb from Australia and it enables the prices on breast and flap and trimmings for lamb to be pretty good as well."

The conference heard global beef prices were expected to rise by 18pc this year, but the gradual increase in cattle numbers and restrictions on meat works could result in prices softening.

"We have processing throughput falling, even though cattle yardings are higher compared to last year," he said.

"That is a classic sign that the market is likely to continue to soften but due to the strength of global meat prices, it will be a soft landing."



Mr Quilty said China's ban on 10 Australian meatworks was also an issue the industry faced.

Teys' Naracoorte processing facility in South Australia was the most recent plant to be added to the list of banned abattoirs last month.

"We need to have those plants reinstated with China licences but that decision is up to the Chinese government," he said.

"An important part of achieving that is that the Australian government needs to be conciliatory in the first step to try and resolve any differences of opinion.

"Cattle prices could be better if we have full access into China because any fall in prices would be softer again."

Conference to become an annual event

Gippsland Red Meat Conference event manager Craig Bush said he was pleased with the outcome of the event.

Mr Bush said the positivity in the industry was reflected in the speakers' presentations and in the mood of the room.

"It was a magnificent outcome in terms of the information exchanged, the social aspect of at last being able to physically meet and the atmosphere of positivity in virtually every presentation," he said.

"I think pride in what we produce is not automatic and those who attended learnt more about what they produce, how to do it better and the value in the end product."

The event included 15 guest speakers and was followed by a dinner which was attended by 175 people.

It ended up being a significant week for the Gippsland Agricultural Group, which was also allocated $985,000 in government funding for a multi-purpose building called the Gippsland Agricultural Centre, at its East Gippsland Field Days site.

Mr Bush said the event - previously known as the East Gippsland Beef Conference - would become an annual staple on the red meat calendar and is likely be held in August moving forward, after it was previously postponed twice due to COVID-19.

