Varying performance across different wool categories

Last week's wool market experienced the anticipated cooling, with high coefficient of variation hauteur (CVH) lots finer than 18-micron challenged the most.





These tender and/or high mid-break, overlong types are suitable for the knitwear sector, particularly for the Chinese market - which is experiencing a quiet period.





This is a reflection of the current poor retail and economic circumstances.





The sounder, better types are finding more support in the weaving sector for making cloth.

Fox & Lillie has been receiving feedback recently from some Chinese users which gives a good insight as to what is going on in the market.

The Chinese weaving sector is performing very strongly at present, with significant wait times for woven cloth.





This is being driven by government uniform orders for many departments and public sector employees - plus for the commercial sector in China.

This is in contrast to the knitwear makers producing for the Chinese domestic market, which are very slow.





It is very different to a year ago, when you could hardly give woven cloth away in China and the local market was chewing through wool knitwear.





But it is quite a different story coming from knitwear makers who deal with Europe and the US, which are reporting that their machinery is running at the absolute maximum capacity and they can hardly keep up with demand.

Likewise, the reports from Italy are that the knitwear makers there are very busy and the increasing interest from the US is keeping their turnover up .

There has been significant bounce back in the Italian weaving sector in the last half of 2021, which has given tremendous uplift to the best, sound superfine types.

The information from Europe indicates that energy costs have skyrocketed and, in some cases, doubled.





If you can recall that last September/October, the energy crisis in China meant rolling blackouts.





Commentary at the time indicated that the Chinese Government was taking urgent steps and spending up big to secure energy supplies in the wake of that crisis and the prediction that this would hit Europe very hard in the upcoming winter, as China bid up aggressively the price of energy.





The economists got this very right.





Mills in Italy now have greatly increased overheads in processing wool.





Some question how it may impact consumer confidence, given the stretch on household budgets in Europe.

Crossbred wools remain unloved and indications are that quite a bit of crossbred wool was purchased and shipped to China in the past year, and more is just sitting as unsold stock - some processed and some still in greasy form.





It does not feel like there are any reasons for a recovery in the short-term.





If there was a kick along in demand, there is such a stockpile of these types from all corners of the globe that it would take an extended period to flow through to fresh wool in the market.

The shipping logjam and consequential cash shortage for exporters funding their wool purchases is a factor in the market being volatile at present, and there is plenty of wool coming - with about 52,000 bales on offer across Australia this week.





This is expected to see some softening in the market.





Given the constraints, you could expect the market might have been more challenged.





So, this is probably an indication that there is good support at levels not far under this market.





While last week's market was off the pace, any further reductions this week should take the market closer to a level where it will settle.





And, when we see lower volumes in later weeks, this should help the market really consolidate.