Melbourne lawyer buys a church in country Victoria

A Melbourne lawyer paid $300,000 on Saturday for a country church about three hours travel time from his home.



Even he admitted it was "a bit further out" than he would have liked.

Zubair Mian is the principal of Mian Phillips & Co. and stunned the crowd of about 50 mostly local people inside the historic Glenthompson Uniting Church near Hamilton with his aggressive bidding.

The congregation had set a reserve of about $50,000 (plus GST) less than what he eventually paid.

Mr Mian lives in Kew and his practice is in Surrey Hills - he is not planning to move to the country full-time.

Mr Mian lives in Kew and his practice is in Surrey Hills - he is not planning to move to the country full-time.

More it was its location near the southern edge of the Grampians which won his interest for his daughter, who he said was very keen on bushwalking.

Mr Mian was happy to have won the auction, while local members of the church were sad to see their church sold, but pleased with the final result.

Elders agent David Jennings was happy with the result from the public auction of the Glenthompson church.

Saturday's auction continues the trend of city folk wanting to move to the country.



Already lots of available homes within commuting distance have already been snapped up, city buyers have shifted their attention further out.

Although the Western District town is a long way from Melbourne, it has already seen its fair share of home sales to big city residents.



Even so, a fair chunk of Glenthompson, population around 250, turned out to witness local history being made with the sale of the town's landmark building.



For the new arrivals Glenthompson ticks a few boxes,



It straddles the Glenelg Highway and is only 50km from the large town of Hamilton.

Other than flocks of noisy birds, the town is remarkable for a deep quarry at one entrance, some wind turbines at the back and the Grampians in the distance.

"It's a quiet country town," Mr Mian said.

The end of more than 100 years of church history is another sign of the changing times, many local shops are shut.



Still it has a garage, store and two still operating churches - plus all these new arrivals.



Former school teacher Peg Walter runs one remaining business, selling fresh eggs from her home as a sideline and has lived in Glenthompson since 1959.

The Glenthompson church was on a 2320 square metre block. There are still two operating churches in the town.

She was also the first to congratulate Mr Mian on his purchase, as his new next door neighbour, after a 30-year connection with his new church.

Mrs Walter said not everyone was happy about the new arrivals.

"They are not mingling much," she said.

"There are so many strangers in town - they are buying up anything and everything."

When asked before the sale who she hoped bought it?

"I just want someone nice."

Mr Mian seemed quite taken aback by the interested locals who lined up to congratulate him after the sale with the same question.

"What do you plan to do with it?"

There were several competitors when Elders agent David Jennings kicked the sale off with a $220,000 vendor's bid.

From the start Mr Mian kept topping his rivals, often time with a bid several thousand dollars above his competitors to show his determination.

There was a steady climb to $252,000 when a mini-conference with the agents and vendors revealed it was on the market.

Built in 1915, the last services were held in the brick church back in 2019 with only two couples left in the congregation.



It was a slow but steady climb to reach $300,000 (plus GST) as one by one Mr Mian's rivals dropped out.

"I was the under-bidder for a place in Maldon, I wanted this one," he explained later.

He is not sure how he will approach turning his new buy into a home, there are heritage building controls over the main church building but for now the adjacent Sunday School building offers easier renovation opportunities.