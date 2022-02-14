Withers aggregation expected to make north of $33 million

+22 Photos













































The glossy real estate photographs only tell part of the story of this meticulously managed 2448-hectare mixed-farming aggregation in NSW's southern Riverina.

It's a romantically beautiful place, with pastures almost as manicured as the gardens surrounding the vaulted-ceilinged, two-metre-verandah-girt homesteads and stables.

The aggregation comprises three properties, the 957ha Brynton, 1104ha Clondara, and 386ha Warranbilla, collected by the Withers family, who have been farming in the Berrigan district north of Cobram for a century.



Corcoran Parker agent Mike Weller said the family was highly regarded for generations of farming excellence.

In fact it was family, Simon Withers said, that was the making of his career.

"I was really lucky to work here with my father for 30 years until he died in 2013," he said.

"I'm one of the lucky ones. It was a father and son operation that operated very successfully for 30 years together. Now I've got one employee, Finn Gorman, who is amazing.

"A few people have been discussing whether, when we go to auction, Finn should be put up first."

The entire aggregation has been run by the duo, testament to the manageability of the well-established infrastructure.

Mr Withers had been running a 50-50 cropping and livestock mix, although the balance had shifted in recent years, with the area now roughly 60 per cent cropped.

"The cropping has been quite good and I've been improving pastures so I'm running more sheep on less area," he said.

Those pastures and a tighter fertiliser regime has lifted the stocking rate to "two sheep to the acre".



He currently runs 3000 breeding Merino ewes and the entire farm is well fenced with six wires to suit either sheep or cattle grazing.

The sheep graze lucerne and medic pastures as well as crop stubbles. Oat crops, annual pastures and perennial pastures provide an additional fodder base for livestock and for fodder conservation.

Water is another big plus for the farm. It draws stock and domestic water from the Mulwala and Berrigan channels and, while the district receives an average rainfall of about 450 millimetres (18 inches) Corcoran Parker agent Mike Weller said there was irrigation potential.

"Withers Aggregation holds no existing irrigation entitlements, although the current owner has previously investigated the potential to establish pivot irrigation," Mr Weller said.

"At the time, there was no issue acquiring the delivery or water entitlements required for irrigation purposes."

The scrupulously maintained property is ready for the buyer to run without needing to invest a cent and Mr Withers said he was operating the aggregation as if he was there for the long term.

"You could come straight into it," he said.

"I'm continuing on as if it's not going to sell on the day, so I've got all my fertiliser, seed and everything organised."

In fact, Mr Withers said, he would be open to staying on for a time to allow for a seamless transition. He is far from desperate to leave.

"I'm getting a bit older, we've had two fantastic years and I'm looking to do other things, while I'm still young enough," he said.

"It will be hard to leave no doubt about it. I've been here all my life and it's been a big decision to actually go."

Aside from the sentimental attachment to the properties, it's not hard to see why.



The immaculately presented five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead is not only spacious but character filled and set within mature gardens with an inground swimming pool and stable complex.

Mr Weller said two other houses on the aggregation were also in excellent condition.

Farming infrastructure includes three fully functioning shearing sheds with adjacent sheep yards, workshops, machinery sheds and hay sheds, plus grain silos with a combined capacity of over 1200 tonnes.

A public auction on March 11 will offer the 2448 hectares (6046 acres) aggregation as a whole or in its three parts.



Mr Weller said he expected bids between "$5500-$6000 an acre, which multiples out to between $33 million and $36m."

Contact Corcoran Parker agents Mike Weller on 0410 663 041 or John Honeychurch on 0419 790 924.