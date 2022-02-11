Pretty plants, potential problem

Agriculture Victoria has launched an advertising campaign targeting the online sale of water hyacinth and salvinia, two of Victoria's highest priority aquatic noxious weeds.



The two-month long campaign will raise awareness of the impact these weeds have on waterways and encourage reporting of detections so that Agriculture Victoria can remove infestations to prevent further spread and impacts to water quality and use



Agriculture Victoria's Biosecurity Manager Angela Constantine said the sale of the prohibited weeds created the potential for their spread throughout Victoria, which could have large scale economic and environmental impacts.



"These weeds may look attractive, but they quickly spread to cover and block waterways, which harms native plants and wildlife and reduces water quality for farming and recreation," Ms Constantine said.



Water hyacinth and salvinia are primarily spread by people buying and selling them as pretty water plants for ornamental ponds, dams and aquariums.



"It is illegal to buy, sell or give away water hyacinth or salvinia in Victoria, however in most cases home gardeners are unaware of potential harmful impacts of these weeds and are unknowingly growing it," Ms Constantine said.



The Victorian government takes responsibility for the safe treatment, removal and disposal of state prohibited weeds such as water hyacinth and salvinia, at no cost to the landowner.



"Agriculture Victoria wants to work with the community to help protect our waterways and protect Victoria from emerging weed incursions," Ms Constantine said.



If you suspect you have water hyacinth or salvinia on your property, please take a photo of the suspect plant, and email it to weed.spotters@agriculture.vic.gov.au, or call the Customer Contact Centre on 136 186.



You can also make a report via the Agriculture Victoria website - www.agriculture.vic.gov.au/waterweeds.

