Currency shifts and lower supplies underpin strength in wool market

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed at 1449 cents per kilogram (clean) last week, which was up 3 per cent.



It is now trading at its highest point so far for the 2021-22 financial year.



The strong rise in the wool market was consistent with continued gains in other commodities.



For the same week, cotton prices gained 5pc, crude oil rose by 4pc and iron ore prices were up by almost 7pc.



Financial markets took a small breath on the re-pricing of global bonds, which was reflected in a rebound in equities, bitcoin stabilising and a bounce in the Australian Dollar.

The broader economic environment is having a big bearing on supporting wool prices short-term through a sharply lower Australian Dollar.



In recent weeks, the local currency has been swept up in what some are calling a short-term "liquidity" event in response to current global inflation and what it means for interest rates.



Highlighting how much the Australian Dollar is predisposed at the moment to broader financial market sentiment are periods where movements between the dollar and bitcoin look remarkably similar.

Driving financial markets and the Australian Dollar sell-off is the "recalibration" on the timing and the extent of interest rate rises across several countries where inflation is now well above medium term targets.



Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, said the "Fed" was ready to raise rates in March and did not rule out raising rates at every meeting this year.



In response, financial markets continued to adjust, with the market pricing a 95pc probability that the Fed will hike rates by 125 basis points through 2022.

In Australia, the start of interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is further away, but core inflation is now running at 2.6pc annualised - or right in the middle of the RBA's medium term target band (2-3pc).



The RBA met on the first Tuesday in February for the first time in 2022 and announced the end of bond purchases.



But, as Phil Lowe said in a speech later in the week, "...the end to the bond purchase program does not mean that an increase in the cash rate is imminent".



How long the financial market "recalibration" of interest rate expectations lasts will be an important driver of the Australian Dollar in the near-term - and of the wool market.

The other potential positive at present is lower than anticipated fresh wool supply available for auction.



SOURCE: Australian Wool Testing Authority.

January 2022 was disappointing to say the least for Australian wool test volumes, which fell well outside the typical range tested for the month.



It was the quietest calendar year start for the Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) in at least a decade.

By test weight, AWTA tested about 22,000 greasy tonnes - or 124,000 bales - which was 17pc below the January seven-year average.



Typically in the past seven years, January test weights have ranged between 24,000 to 27,000 tonnes of wool.

The disappointing January 2022 results continue the trend over the last quarter of 2021, during which the amount of wool tested by AWTA has tracked below the longer term average.



Noting that the relative change (year-on-year percentage change) in AWTA test data for the full year, while not flawless, is still the best indication the industry has about how Australian shorn wool production is changing.

With the water that has already passed under the bridge (actual wool tested so far this season), test data for the remaining five months needs to be higher than at any stage for the past seven years for several months for full season test data to increase by 8pc year-on-year.



The question is whether this projection is plausible.



If it is, then autumn receivals will need to be even higher than last year.

Perhaps the disappointing January reflects shearing and delivery delays from both wet weather and labour shortages.



Although, in a state where this would be expected - NSW - test data was only marginally down year-on-year.



The alternative is that the 2021-22 wool production forecast is simply too optimistic, or that producers are building on-farm stocks given the high farm incomes being achieved across diversified broadacre crop and sheep enterprises at the moment.



Either of these scenarios means short-term wool supply availability at auction might be lower than what the trade was expecting.