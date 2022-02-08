Feedlots step-up for weaners

Feedlots returned with a vengeance at the Wangaratta Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale on Wednesday, where "extraordinary" support blew weaner prices $2860.

The 3752 head steer yarding attracted interest from the entire east coast, with Rangers Valley and Mort & Co focusing on lighter steers for backgrounding in NSW and Queensland, while Teys and JBS Australia chased heavier feedlot-ready cattle.

Consistently on the rails was commission buyer Andrew Lowe, who purchased "a fair chunk of the yarding", with mixed weight steers bound for northern properties, according to Nutrien Ag Solutions Wangaratta livestock manager Daniel Fischer.

As well as powerful local support, backgrounders came from Yea, Wodonga and Bathurst and Wagga Wagga, NSW.

The heavy cattle, more than 350kg, were an estimated $80 a head up on recent sales and returned prices of 600-680 cents a kilogram, which Mr Fischer attributed to the quality of the yarding and the return of the feedlot buyers.

"The yarding was simply outstanding with a lot of these the first draft lead weaners of the best breeders in the district," he said.

Features of the grown steers sales included Emu Plains, Rutherglen, sold 13 Angus steers, 493kg to $2860, and av 580c/kg, while R & L Forrest, Corowa sold 11 Angus steers, 476kg to $2760, or 579c/kg.

Powered by northern orders, the hottest competition was on 280-330kg calves, with most bids falling from 700-750c/kg and several pens as high as 891c/kg.

In the light run, Butchers Block, Edi, offered 115 Angus steers, 221kg which fetched $1970, or 891c/kg, and Yopies, Hansonville sold 22 Angus steers, 246kg, to $2000, or 813c/kg.

Thorp and Porter, Moyhu offered 37 Angus weaner steers, to $2290, or 763c/kg, S Davies sold 22 Angus steers to $2210, or 739c/kg, and W, G & S Swinburn sold 38 Angus steers to $2330, or 730kg.

Abberfold, Everton, offered 15 Hereford steers to $2110, or 687c/kg, and Howgill Farms, Allans Flat sold 34 black baldy steers to $2280, or 670c/kg.

The activity of feedlot buyers at recent cattle sales had been hit and miss, according to Mr Fischer, as a result of COVID-19 impacting production at east coast abattoirs.

"There was a lot of nervousness leading into the sale but the inquiry leading into the sale from the feedlot sector was quite extraordinary," he said.

"Finally the processing sector has sorted itself out, which flowed into the feedlot demand and the weaner sale.

One of the latest weaner sales on the Victoria sales calendar worked in favour of vendors, Mr Fisher said, as local breeders adjust to the high prices and led to increased competition.

"After so many sales our local buyers had come to the realisation of what they need to spend and adjust their budget.

"The season allowed our cattle to show their genetic potential and bloom, with most cattle 330kg upwards and our best calves over 500kg."