VFF launches farm safety website

A virtual one-stop information hub for farm safety information has been launched by the Victorian Farmers Federation.



VFF president Emma Germano said the new website would complement the Making Our Farms Safer project, funded by Smarter, Safer Farms - a $20 million Victorian Government commitment to improve safety and skills outcomes for Victorian farmers.

"Keeping ourselves, our family members, and employees safe on our farms is of the most crucial importance in our businesses," Ms Germano said.



"We are fortunate to be providing this free service to not only VFF Members but to all Victorian farmers as part of the Victorian Government's commitment to address safety and skill development in the agricultural sector."

The Making Our Farms Safer project was launched in April 2020, and is delivered through the farm visits, community meetings, a monthly newsletter and a toolkit of handbooks and resources.



"We are 100 per cent committed to making our industry safer," VFF senior farm safety advisor John Darcy said.



"We want to provide farmers with a positive, educational and constructive process."

Together with VFF farm safety advisor Richard Versteegen, the team will travel to Victorian farms to offer safety expertise to assist and educate farmers to implement and maintain safety on their farms.