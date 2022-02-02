Nutrien Ag buys Tylers Rural stores

BUSINESS MILESTONE: Agronomist Ash DeClifford, manager Karl Hendy and hardware manager Kelvin Tyler. File photo.

Nutrien Ag Solutions has acquired Wimmera-based Tylers Hardware and Rural Supplies.



Tylers Rural, which has three locations at Rupanyup, Stawell and Murtoa, will operate as Nutrien Ag Solutions, with Terry, Kelvin and Adrian Tyler continuing to lead the business, which will also offer finance, insurance, livestock, wool and real estate services.



"Our valued customers remain our priority, and they can continue to expect the same high level of service and support, from the same familiar faces at our existing locations," Tylers Rural co-owner Kelvin Tyler said.



Nutrien Ag Solutions south east manager Jon White said the acquisition would build on Tyler Rural's strong in-field agronomic presence.

