Feedlot strength returns to Warrnambool

FEEDLOT representatives returned to the Warrnambool store cattle sale after suffering a month of supply chain challenges with abattoirs impacted by worker shortages due to COVID-19.

The increased buyer competition lifted prices on the 1950-head yarding, Warrnambool Stock Agents Association president Jack Kelly said, with prices for grown cattle fetching 520-570 cents a kilograms, and $2740-$2900 a head.

"It was great to see all the feedlotters back in the gallery as they have come through a tight time with COVID badly hitting abattoirs so it was a drama getting cattle out of feedlots," Mr Kelly said.

"Demand was strong for all types of cattle with Buyers from northern Victoria bidding strongly against feedlot and local buyers."

The gallery of feedlot buyers included Wayne Reid, on behalf of Allied Beef and Mort & Co, as well as Teys Australia and Hell's Gate feedlot, Balranald, NSW.

Vendors Childara sold 29 Angus steers, 480kg, to $2736, or 570c/kg.

Local vendor Tooronga sold a run of 52 Angus steers, 526kg, which sold to $2699, for a draft average of $2855 or 543c/kg.

Roseneath North, Purnim, sold 66 Angus steers to $2889 or 562c/kg, and Childara, Warrnambool, sold 29 Angus Steers, 480kg, to $2736 or 570c/kg.

In the lighter run of weaner calves, Robert Baulch, Broadwater, sold five Angus steers, 290kg, to $1798 or 620c/kg, and D Walsh sold 18 Angus Steers, 306kg, to $1848 or 604c/kg.

But it was the feature female offering that was a highlight of the sale, Mr Kelly said, with the dispersal of Brucknell Creek's 80 Angus cows, second to fifth calvers due to calve in March, which sold to $4100.

"That pace continued through the sale and rubbed off the next category of females, there is very good demand out there for females," he said.

Arkoona sold a draft of 80 mixed-age cows due to calve in March to $3500, while G & W Habel sold 38 Angus and Black Baldy cows with calves at foot to $3500.

Elandery Lodge sold a draft of 45 Angus steers to $2502 or 574c/kg, and 61 Angus heifers to $2289 or 570c/kg.

Mr Kelly said the open auction steers averaged $1900 or 720c/kg, while the heifers averaged $1660 or 720c/kg.

First-cross heifers sold from $1400-$2000 and Friesian steers $800-$1250.

