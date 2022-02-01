Woolclassers and growers encouraged to prepare clips to meet each market segment

The first three weeks of wool auctions for 2022 have been very encouraging and exceeded expectations.



Above average volumes of wool have been traded with minimal passed in levels, and price patterns have strengthened across all categories.



This is creating a cautiously optimistic outlook for our entire global wool trade in uncertain times.



We could not wish for a better start in trading conditions, as widespread competition re-emerges from India, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Malaysia.



The Australian wool market's reliance on China remains, but certainly not to the unusual extent we experienced throughout the 2020-21 season.

The flip side of higher wool prices is rampant inflationary pressure on our farming enterprises and lifestyles.



Our living and input costs continue rising, which will force up our base production costs.



It is worth considering what your 2021-22 wool production budget is in cents per kilogram compared to the previous season.



Fuel, fertiliser, grain, interest rates, glyphosate, shearing fees and wool pack prices have all risen.



The 2021 national Consumer Price Indicator (CPI) closed out at an eye watering 3.5 per cent.



The recently announced final (December) quarter CPI recorded a staggering 1.3pc increase.



Inflation will be addressed by the government. So, it would be wise to anticipate the federal Reserve Bank of Australia using interest rates to slow down our economy.

Ewe scanning programs are now well underway in preparation for autumn lambing.



Most breeders will identify and split ewes into three categories of either multiple or single bearers, or dry.



This technique allows woolgrowers to manage their flock by allocating appropriate nutrition for each category and running them in smaller mobs and paddocks according to their lambing potential.



This is a proven technique known to increase lambing percentages by a least 5-10pc.



With plenty of summer thunderstorm activity about, our dryland lucerne pastures are roaring along.



The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts good ongoing rainfall throughout 2022, which provides an exceptional seasonal outlook for all our eastern states wool growing regions.

Wool preparation standards must now, more that ever, line up with market signals.



With significant value spreads between fine, medium and broad Merino wools, we are encouraging woolclassers and growers to prepare their wool clip to take advantage of each market segment.



An example is to class and lot up younger and finer lines separately to older and broader lines, including pieces and bellies on larger clips.



Due to increased dry paddock matter, we recommend skirting heavier and removing seedy jowls and backs to manage vegetable matter content as much as possible.



This will limit potential discounts in the skirtings and increase yields in fleece lines to deliver a product within mainstream trade parameters.



Traders are being particularly selective during this period of increased supply and plenty of selection.



It is critical to obtain the traders' support, otherwise significant discounts are applied if competition is limited to only the top-making sector.

KareeWool's top trade tips include calculating and understanding the per kilogram cost of wool, regularly consulting with your wool service provider about risk management options, knowing your wool selling costs and benchmarking your rates against others.