Sheepdogs ready to work hard, entertain

Man - and woman's - best friend will team together at Koroit this week to chase an Australian title.

The Koroit Sheepdog Trial will be held at Victoria Park and will finish on Sunday.

The trial will see competitors contesting the Australian Sheepdog Championship.

This illustrious title has helped attract sheepdog workers from every state to Koroit, bringing with them more than 300 dogs.

Trial coordinator and president of the Koroit Sheepdog Trials Conor McConnell said these talented border collies and kelpies would navigate a course designed to represent the features of a farm.



"There's the race, the bridge - a ramp akin to the entrance and exit of a shearing shed, and a pen for the sheep at the end. It's important the dog doesn't let the sheep stray far from a designated track on the course," Mr McConnell said.



Each run lasts for 15 minutes, with competitors given 100 points to start, with deductions made for mistakes during the run.

The top 20 dogs will compete in a final on Sunday, followed by the Ross Dodge Open Final. Competition starts daily at 7.30am and goes through until early evening.

The trial is part of celebrations nation-wide to mark 150 years since the first trial was held in Australia. It is estimated the positive financial impact of working dogs on the Australian agricultural sector runs into millions of dollars annually.

