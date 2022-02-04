A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







Victorian farmers have dealt with relatively humid conditions in the last two weeks as weather experts point to a La Nina summer and moisture from a recent northern Australian cyclone as the cause.

Angus breeder and Stock & Land contributor Claire Templeton said the muggy conditions had led to some foggy starts at Emu Downs at Glenormiston North in south-west Victoria.

"Thunderstorms in the past week have made for humid weather but should bring with it a green pick," she said.



"We had an unreal season leading up to Christmas so we can't complain."



Meanwhile, western district photographer Edwina Moutray said farmers were enjoying some ideal seasonal conditions in the Wimmera, despite recent warm weather drying out some parts of the west of the state.

Ms Moutray, who runs Edwina Moutray Images on Instagram, used the early morning sunshine to capture a photo at Minyip.

