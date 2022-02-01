Northern Victorian studs host day six of Stock & Land Beef Week

+13



























MORE GALLERIES

Attention shifted to north-west Victoria on Tuesday during the sixth day of Stock & Land Beef Week.

A day after 12 studs opened their gates in north-east Victoria, another fives studs further west welcomed existing and prospective clients to showcase their beef breeding and stud genetics.

The studs included Allednaw, Black Diamond, Merribrook, Merridale and Mount Major.

Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.

We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2022, and by tagging us in them.

You can hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, tweet us via @StockandLand on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.