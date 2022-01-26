Stock & Land Beef Week heads to central Victoria for day four

+41



















































































Beef stud principals in central Victoria had a chance to open their gates to the public on day four of Stock & Land Beef Week.

Seventeen studs including Andtravern, Aintree Farm, Adameluca, Atriem, Barragunda, Caskieben, Gairnshiel, Glendan Park, Glen Goulburn, Hanging Rock, Maine Park, Marschay, Riddellvue, Riga, Whiteline, The Clan and Waterford took part in the annual showcase.



The day marked the half-way point for the 31st annual event with just four days to go.

Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.

