Cattle studs open gate for day one of Stock & Land Beef Week

+57 Photos by Hannah Powe, Kate Loudon and Stephen Burns



















































































































Beef studs across southern NSW opened their gates on Thursday for the first day of Stock & Land's Beef Week.

The 31st annual event featured 20 studs across the region on day one of the week-long event.

More than 7000 bulls from 140 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display over the next eight until February 3, 2022, in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.



"Stock & Land Beef Week promises to be the best ever with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd-improving genetics," Stock & Land Beef Week director Geoff Phillips said.



The studs on day one included Doodle Cooma, Schipps, Dunoon, Eurimbla, Garren Park, Glenellerslie, Flemington, Kirraweena/Glenholme, Hicks Beef, Injemira Beef Genetics, Kanimbla Reiland, Ravensdale, Rennylea, Sugarloaf Creek, Table Top, Talgoona, Yarawa South, Wirruna Yavenvale and Yukon Park.

