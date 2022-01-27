Wimmera Machinery Field Day cancelled five weeks before event

The 59th Wimmera Machinery Field Day is cancelled following ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Field Days president Sam Eagle made the announcement on Tuesday, January 25, saying the committee made the difficult decision because of the risk continued risk to the community given the widespread impact of the virus.

The 2022 Wimmera Machinery Field Days was scheduled for March 1 and 2.

"There has been so many aspects to consider, but at the end of the day we have a duty of care to our local community," Mr Eagle said.

"We have exhibitors travelling to the region from all over Australia; it's not just local businesses attending.



"We were also concerned about the number of volunteers needed to run the event and the potential impact isolation rules in the lead-up and during the event."



He said the committee worked in consultation with relevant health organisations and personnel before making the decision.

Mr Eagle said the committee left its decision as late as possible in the hope the impact of the current COVID-19 strain diminished significantly.

However, he said unfortunately there was no guarantee this would be the case in time for the 2022 iteration.

"We understand it is extremely disappointing four our exhibitors, stakeholders, sponsors, supported and community volunteers" he said.

"We are devastated for our local businesses that have always supported the field days."



