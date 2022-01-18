Dennington factory faces challenges despite running at capacity

ProviCo's Dennington factory is facing some challenges despite operating at full capacity and having measures in place to mitigate COVID-19 impacts on staff.

Owner Andrew Paterson said visits to the site had been restricted and the number of management staff working at Dennington had been reduced.

"We haven't been affected at the moment," Mr Paterson said.



"We're still at normal production levels."

Mr Paterson said the lack of rapid antigen tests was a challenge for business owners.

"We've had difficultly - like everybody - obtaining the tests," he said.

"We already had some ordered but we're waiting for our next order to come through."

Mr Paterson said bigger challenges for the business were the rising costs of freight and inability to export products to some countries.

The feed company, Australia's largest supplier of calf milk replacers, exports to a number of countries around the world.

"There's been huge increases in our freight costs - the cost has more than tripled," Mr Paterson said.

"The rise of Omicron in Asia has further disrupted the supply chain."

Mr Paterson said it was proving extremely difficult to export products to Asia and the Middle East.

"It's very challenging - they're our (main) markets," he said.

Mr Paterson said the challenges affected cash flow and made it harder to recover from the challenges of the past two years.

"Everything is slower and more expensive," he said.

Mr Paterson said there was huge demand for the products.

"It's a very viable industry but you've got to be able to deliver your products," he said.

Mr Paterson's comments come after Midfield Meat revealed it was operating at 25 per cent capacity with more than 100 of its staff off work due to the spread of COVID across Warrnambool.

General manager Dean McKenna said the staff shortages had affected Midfield's production line with many of them deemed close contacts who were having to isolate.

But truck drivers and contractors have also impacted.

"Today we are operating at about 25 per cent of what we should be doing," Mr McKenna said.



"There's truck drivers out, contractors out and production, we just can't get through the lines."

