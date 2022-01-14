Powerplay disappearance leaves all involved with the bull 'gutted'

Kelly Angus livestock manager Patrick Joyce says all involved are "gutted" by the disappearance of one of the stud's top bulls, Texas Powerplay P613.

The $108,000 bull was purchased by a syndicate, including Kelly Angus, Yea, from the Texas Angus stud sale at Warialda, northern NSW in July 2020.

Mr Joyce said everyone involved with the bull was completely baffled.

"We are all on the same path and understanding that it's a completely confusing situation and we are just gutted, absolutely gutted.

"We have done everything possible, we can do, to find the bull - and he's just not here."

Mr Joyce said Powerplay was in the flatter country, for joining.

"He was in with two other bulls and they were all mates, if you found one, you found all three, they didn't go far from each other."

The bulls were in with 100 cows.

"When we went to collect the bulls, he wasn't there."

Mr Joyce said it would be "silly" to steal the bull.

"We are not accusing anybody, we just don't know what to think.

"The thing is, he's not here, that's as simple as it is - we have looked everywhere."

Information had been circulated widely on social media platforms - 'hopefully it might rattle a few cages.

"We just don't know.



"We have done everything, we got our local spray contractor to come down - I flew with him, over every nook and cranny of the property.

"We brought the helicopter in, because we were out of options."

It had been less than a week from the time when staff last saw Powerplay and his disappearance.

Kelly was building its brand around bulls like Powerplay.

"You don't buy bulls like this, for no reason - this is to build a strength of brand and breed solid cattle, that will last generations and do good things for our clients.

"Our biggest thing is to look after all our customers and buy animals that are going to suit every occasion."